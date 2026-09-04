Red Cross says transferred four people released by Israel to Lebanon

Lebanon News
04-09-2026 | 05:04
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Red Cross says transferred four people released by Israel to Lebanon
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Red Cross says transferred four people released by Israel to Lebanon

Humanitarian workers on Friday said they had facilitated the transfer to Lebanon of four more people detained by Israel, a day after another person was freed.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross, at the request of the relevant parties, facilitated the transfer to Lebanon of five individuals released from Israeli detention," the ICRC said in a statement. "One individual was transferred on Thursday, and four others on Friday," it added.

AFP

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