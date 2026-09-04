More than 80 killed in Yemen clashes since Thursday

Middle East News
04-09-2026 | 02:38
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More than 80 killed in Yemen clashes since Thursday
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More than 80 killed in Yemen clashes since Thursday

Clashes between Yemen's Houthi rebels and government forces have killed 81 combatants since Thursday, according to two military officials and medical sources in rebel-held territory.

A military official on the Red Sea coast reported 24 of his men killed, while another in the inland Taiz area said 15 had been killed there. At least 42 Houthi militants were also killed, according to medical sources in areas under their control.

AFP

Middle East News

killed

Yemen

clashes

since

Thursday

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