Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Israeli army has targeted the southern suburb of Beirut.



The Israeli military stated that it carried out a precise strike in the Beirut area and that, at this time, there has been no change to the instructions for the home front.

Two security sources told Reuters Friday that the Israeli airstrike hit an area close to key Hezbollah installations in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Ambulances are recovering injured people and casualties, including children, after the Israeli strike that targeted the Lebanese capital.

Axios reported that the target of the Israeli airstrike was a top Hezbollah military commander.



Israeli Channel 12 reported that the airstrike was aimed at a meeting taking place inside the targeted building, involving Palestinian officials and Hezbollah leaders.

A building has completely collapsed, and three neighboring buildings were damaged in the airstrike.

