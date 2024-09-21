Lebanon PM Mikati cancels trip to UN General Assembly following Israeli attacks

In a statement on Saturday, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati noted that in light of recent developments, he decided to cancel his trip to New York, which aimed to intensify "Lebanese diplomatic efforts during the United Nations General Assembly to stop Israel's ongoing aggression against Lebanon and the massacres being committed."



"After consultations and coordination with the foreign minister, we have agreed on urgent diplomatic actions to take at this stage," the statement affirmed.



Mikati reaffirmed that "there is no priority at the moment higher than stopping the massacres committed by Israel and the various forms of warfare it is waging."



He also called on the international community "to take a clear stance on these horrific massacres," and urged "the enactment of international laws to separate civilian technological means from military and war objectives."