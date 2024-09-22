UN chief warns of risk of transforming Lebanon into 'another Gaza'

2024-09-22 | 11:02
UN chief warns of risk of transforming Lebanon into 'another Gaza'
0min
UN chief warns of risk of transforming Lebanon into 'another Gaza'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday of the risk of transforming Lebanon into "another Gaza," as hostilities flare between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

"What concerns me (is) the possibility of transforming Lebanon (into) another Gaza," Guterres said on CNN ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N., referring to the Palestinian territory where war has raged since last October.


AFP

