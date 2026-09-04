Hamas urges Arab, Muslim nations to oppose Israeli ministers' Gaza proposal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-09-2026 | 09:50
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Hamas urges Arab, Muslim nations to oppose Israeli ministers&#39; Gaza proposal
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Hamas urges Arab, Muslim nations to oppose Israeli ministers' Gaza proposal

Hamas called on Arab and Muslim countries on Friday to oppose a proposal from two Israeli ministers to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and send them abroad.

"Escalating statements by ministers in the Israeli government regarding the continued adoption of plans to displace the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip represent an extremely dangerous development," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Gaza Strip

Netanyahu, in Gaza, says 'we are not retreating'
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