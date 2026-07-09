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UNIFIL expands operations in South Lebanon as violence declines but situation remains fragile
Lebanon News
09-07-2026 | 11:38
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UNIFIL expands operations in South Lebanon as violence declines but situation remains fragile
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it has gradually increased its operational activities across South Lebanon following a recent decline in violence, as families begin returning to their villages.
In a statement, UNIFIL said peacekeepers have strengthened their presence in the area to help consolidate the relative stability achieved over recent weeks.
The mission said its forces continue to monitor developments, maintain communication with all parties and support local communities whenever possible, including through assistance in repairing damaged roads and other infrastructure.
UNIFIL said these efforts are contributing to recovery efforts while also facilitating movement needed to carry out its operations across southern Lebanon.
Despite the decrease in violence since late June, UNIFIL warned that the situation remains fragile. The mission stressed that dialogue, coordination and the continuation of operational activities remain essential to reducing tensions and restoring stability in the region.
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