Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa

In a significant escalation, the Israeli Air Force conducted a series of airstrikes early Monday, targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa. This operation has been described as one of the most intense in recent times.



The airstrikes began at approximately 6:30 a.m., focusing on towns and villages in the Tyre region and its outskirts, including Aita al-Shab, Yater, and Kafra.



Additional targets included areas between Jibchit and Ebba, as well as between Kounine and Baraachit. The strikes also impacted the outskirts of Houmine El Faouqa and regions between Deir El Zahrani and Roumine, in addition to the heights of Iqlim al-Tuffah and other locations.



Furthermore, the airstrikes targeted Zibqin, Baysarieh, Arnoun, and various locations within the al-Rih mountains, including Aytit, Wadi Jilo, and Al-Qantara.



The campaign also extended to Nabatieh al-Fawqa and the Anti-Lebanon mountains in Bekaa, with strikes hitting Wadi Froun, Aitaroun, Touline, and other locations.



The Israeli military's actions come amid escalating tensions in the region, raising concerns about the potential for further violent confrontations in the days ahead.