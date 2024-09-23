News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
2024-09-23 | 01:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
In a significant escalation, the Israeli Air Force conducted a series of airstrikes early Monday, targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa. This operation has been described as one of the most intense in recent times.
The airstrikes began at approximately 6:30 a.m., focusing on towns and villages in the Tyre region and its outskirts, including Aita al-Shab, Yater, and Kafra.
Additional targets included areas between Jibchit and Ebba, as well as between Kounine and Baraachit. The strikes also impacted the outskirts of Houmine El Faouqa and regions between Deir El Zahrani and Roumine, in addition to the heights of Iqlim al-Tuffah and other locations.
Furthermore, the airstrikes targeted Zibqin, Baysarieh, Arnoun, and various locations within the al-Rih mountains, including Aytit, Wadi Jilo, and Al-Qantara.
The campaign also extended to Nabatieh al-Fawqa and the Anti-Lebanon mountains in Bekaa, with strikes hitting Wadi Froun, Aitaroun, Touline, and other locations.
The Israeli military's actions come amid escalating tensions in the region, raising concerns about the potential for further violent confrontations in the days ahead.
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
South
Bekaa
Air Force
Airstrike
Next
Israeli army tells Lebanese to 'move away' from Hezbollah sites
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon injures one severely, three more hurt in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon injures one severely, three more hurt in Western Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
02:26
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
02:26
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon amid rising tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:24
Israeli army tells Lebanese to 'move away' from Hezbollah sites
Lebanon News
01:24
Israeli army tells Lebanese to 'move away' from Hezbollah sites
0
Lebanon News
14:05
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:05
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-08
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
2024-08-08
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
0
World News
09:41
White House: Military escalation not in Israel's 'best interest'
World News
09:41
White House: Military escalation not in Israel's 'best interest'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
3
Middle East News
13:24
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
Middle East News
13:24
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
5
Lebanon News
14:05
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:05
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
7
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
8
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More