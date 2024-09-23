Israeli army tells Lebanese to 'move away' from Hezbollah sites

The Israeli military on Monday advised people in Lebanon to move away from Hezbollah targets and vowed to carry out more "extensive and precise" strikes against the group.



"We advise civilians in Lebanese villages located near buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm's way for their own safety," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a media briefing.



"The Israeli military will engage in more extensive and precise strikes against terror targets that are embedded widely throughout Lebanon."



AFP