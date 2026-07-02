US adds 57,000 jobs in June, missing expectations

World News
02-07-2026 | 08:35
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US adds 57,000 jobs in June, missing expectations
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US adds 57,000 jobs in June, missing expectations

Employment in the United States grew less than expected in June, with the unemployment rate ticking down to 4.2 percent, government data showed on Friday.

"Both total nonfarm payroll employment (+57,000) and the unemployment rate (4.2 percent) changed little in June," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a statement.


AFP

World News

57,000

June,

missing

expectations

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