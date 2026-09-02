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Nepal flood death toll jumps to 1,204, with 4,216 missing: Disaster authority
World News
02-09-2026 | 11:07
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Nepal flood death toll jumps to 1,204, with 4,216 missing: Disaster authority
Devastating floods on the China-Nepal border killed at least 1,204 people in Nepal, with 4,216 still missing, the disaster authority said on Wednesday, a week after the disaster.
Chinese state media reported 21 people killed in Tibet and 541 people missing on Wednesday, taking the total toll from the August 26 disaster to 1,225 dead and 4,757 missing.
AFP
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