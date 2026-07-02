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Lebanon’s FM says ties with Syria entering new phase based on sovereignty
Lebanon News
02-07-2026 | 12:05
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Lebanon’s FM says ties with Syria entering new phase based on sovereignty
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said in a post on X that the visit of his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shaibani, marked a new chapter in Lebanese-Syrian relations based on equality, mutual respect, full recognition of each country's sovereignty, and cooperation driven by the shared interests of both peoples.
Rajji said Al-Shaibani reaffirmed Syria's full respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, its commitment to non-interference in Lebanon's internal affairs, and the shared determination to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the economic and development fields, as well as in border control and combating smuggling.
He added that Lebanon is moving forward with building a balanced relationship with the new Syria, based on full sovereignty, mutual respect, and good neighborly relations, in a way that serves the interests of both peoples and contributes to regional security and stability.
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