UN chief 'gravely alarmed' by Lebanon civilian casualties: Spokesman

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "gravely alarmed" by civilian casualties in Lebanon his spokesman said Monday after Lebanese authorities reported more than 350 deaths -- including 24 children -- in Israeli airstrikes.



"The secretary-general is gravely alarmed by the escalating situation... and the large number of civilian casualties, including children and women," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.



AFP