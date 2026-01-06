Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

06-01-2026 | 07:01
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Israeli drones were observed conducting intensive circular flights at low altitude over the skies of Tyre and its surrounding Palestinian refugee camps on Tuesday.

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
