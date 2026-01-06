News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
14
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
14
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
06-01-2026 | 07:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps
Israeli drones were observed conducting intensive circular flights at low altitude over the skies of Tyre and its surrounding Palestinian refugee camps on Tuesday.
Lebanon News
drones
conduct
low-altitude
circular
flights
nearby
Palestinian
camps
Next
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:48
Mexican president urges US to give Maduro 'fair trial'
World News
10:48
Mexican president urges US to give Maduro 'fair trial'
0
World News
10:31
Snow forces many flight cancellations at Paris's airports early Wednesday
World News
10:31
Snow forces many flight cancellations at Paris's airports early Wednesday
0
Middle East News
10:15
Israel FM says Somaliland recognition a 'moral' decision
Middle East News
10:15
Israel FM says Somaliland recognition a 'moral' decision
0
Lebanon News
10:07
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
Lebanon News
10:07
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:07
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
Lebanon News
10:07
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
0
Lebanon News
09:37
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
09:37
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-24
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah launch sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-12-24
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah launch sites in South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-12-23
Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela
World News
2025-12-23
Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-28
Lebanese army carries out inspection of damaged homes in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
2025-12-28
Lebanese army carries out inspection of damaged homes in Bint Jbeil
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-05
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-05
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
3
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
4
Middle East News
08:40
Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources
Middle East News
08:40
Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources
5
Lebanon News
09:37
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
09:37
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
6
Lebanon News
07:01
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
07:01
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps
7
World News
12:05
Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez
World News
12:05
Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez
8
World News
12:25
Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head
World News
12:25
Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More