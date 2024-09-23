Bou Habib meets Chinese counterpart in New York amid escalation

The caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York to discuss the recent developments and ongoing Israeli aggression.



Bou Habib expressed Lebanon's gratitude for China's clear and unwavering support during the current crisis.



During an emergency UN Security Council session, China reaffirmed its position, advocating for Lebanon's security. Wang Yi emphasized that "the international community must send a clear message to stop the war and de-escalation and that Israel's security cannot come at the expense of the region's stability."



Both ministers agreed on the need to continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire on all fronts and maintain open lines of communication and consultation.