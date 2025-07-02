MP Farid Boustany calls on MEA to cap ticket prices during peak travel season

Lebanese MP Farid Boustany praised Middle East Airlines (MEA) for its continued service during the 2024 war, saying the national carrier kept the cedar tree flying high through some of the country’s most challenging times.



In a post on X, he commended the airline’s management and staff for their dedication to serving Lebanese citizens.



However, Boustany urged MEA to set a price cap on tickets during the high travel season, proposing a limit of $900 for a round-trip economy ticket from Paris to Beirut and back and $650 for a round-trip economy ticket from Dubai to Beirut and back.



While acknowledging that such measures run counter to typical market dynamics, he described the move as a national duty to allow expatriates and their families to visit Lebanon.



He added that the pricing cap should remain in place until a local low-cost airline is established, offering travelers more options.