Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a series of meetings at the Grand Serail on Tuesday to discuss the current situation and government efforts to address the humanitarian repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.



Mikati met with the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, to discuss the humanitarian aid being provided by the United Nations to Lebanon at this critical time.



He also met with Finance Minister Youssef Khalil and Acting Governor of the Central Bank Wassim Mansouri to review the country's financial situation.



Additionally, Mikati met with Minister Nasser Yassin, the Committee for National Disaster and Crisis Response Operations coordinator, who briefed him on the committee's efforts to shelter displaced individuals from areas affected by the aggression and provide them with essential supplies.



Yassin explained that "the shelters in schools have reached about 150, while the number of displaced individuals has increased to 16,500 as of last night."



He noted that "the Prime Minister has instructed the Higher Relief Committee to continue providing the necessary assistance for the displaced."