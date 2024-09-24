Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information

2024-09-24 | 07:21
Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information
Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information

Hezbollah's media relations announced in a statement that "the 'Zionist enemy' is dropping leaflets with 'QR codes' in the Bekaa region and may send them to other areas."

Hezbollah advised against opening or sharing the QR codes, stressing that "they should be discarded immediately as they are extremely dangerous and can extract all stored information. This code poses a risk to your safety; please exercise caution."
 

