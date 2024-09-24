UN refugee agency 'outraged' after staff member, contractor killed in Lebanon

The United Nations refugee agency expressed outrage on Tuesday after a staff member and a contractor were killed in Lebanon a day earlier amid intense Israeli airstrikes.



"UNHCR is outraged and deeply saddened by the killing of two beloved members of the UNHCR family in Lebanon," a statement said.



It identified them as Dina Darwiche, whose building was "hit by an Israeli missile" on Monday, and contractor Ali Basma, who, south Lebanon's Ain Baal municipality in a statement said was among those killed when a building was "targeted."



AFP