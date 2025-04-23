Palestinian President Abbas urges Hamas to hand over Gaza hostages

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday urged the militant group Hamas to release hostages still held in Gaza, calling it the main factor fueling Israeli attacks on the territory.



"Hamas has given the criminal occupation excuses to commit its crimes in the Gaza Strip, the most prominent being the holding of hostages," Abbas said at a meeting in Ramallah. "I'm the one paying the price, our people are paying the price, not Israel. My brother, just hand them over."



AFP