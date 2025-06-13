Israel official claims Iran armed forces chief of staff 'likely eliminated': AFP

12-06-2025 | 21:48
Israel official claims Iran armed forces chief of staff &#39;likely eliminated&#39;: AFP
Israel official claims Iran armed forces chief of staff 'likely eliminated': AFP

An Israeli security official said Israeli strikes against Iran on Friday had "likely eliminated" Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Islamic Republic's armed forces.

"It is likely that the Iranian chief of staff and senior nuclear scientists were eliminated in the initial strike," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Mohammad Bagheri

Fire, smoke at Iran Revolutionary Guards command site in Tehran: State TV
Netanyahu says Israel operation against Iran to 'continue as many days as it takes'
