Lebanon's Berri engages with international players, affirms: Next 24 hours critical for Israeli-Lebanese de-escalation talks

2024-09-25 | 08:17
Lebanon&#39;s Berri engages with international players, affirms: Next 24 hours critical for Israeli-Lebanese de-escalation talks
2min
Lebanon's Berri engages with international players, affirms: Next 24 hours critical for Israeli-Lebanese de-escalation talks

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri revealed to Asharq Al-Awsat that he is making "serious efforts" with international parties, including the United States, to de-escalate the recent Israeli aggression on Lebanon. 

He noted that the next 24 hours would be "crucial" in determining the success or failure of these efforts to find political solutions to the recent crisis.

Berri said intensive contacts are ongoing in full coordination with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is in New York, and that key international players are involved. He expressed hope for its success, warning that "the only alternative is war and more tragedies."

While reiterating Lebanon's commitment to its principles, Berri, when asked about Hezbollah's potential acceptance of separating the Lebanese front from the Gaza front, responded, "This effort does not separate the two issues [referring to Hezbollah's ongoing involvement in supporting Gaza]."

He noted that this "solution is based on previous agreements reached with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein before and after the Gaza war," describing it as the "only viable and implementable option." 

However, he did not reveal details of the initiative, citing the principle of "secrecy for successful outcomes."

Israel has been conducting a fierce air campaign on several Lebanese areas for days, resulting in around 600 deaths, 2,000 injuries, and the displacement of more than half a million people.
 

