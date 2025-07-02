Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is following up on the fallout from the landfill fire in the town of Bchannine, in the Zgharta District, coordinating with the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Grand Serail, the Ministry of Environment, and other relevant agencies.



In a statement, Salam said a special cabinet session will be held "as soon as possible" to address Lebanon’s waste crisis.



The meeting will focus on all administrative, financial, and executive aspects of the file, with the aim of establishing a framework for both immediate and long-term solutions.