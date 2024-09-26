Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit Mohammed Srur: Source tells AFP

An Israeli strike Thursday on Beirut's southern suburbs targeted the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, a source close to the group said, adding it was not clear whether he was killed.



"The Israeli strike targeted the commander of Hezbollah's drone unit, Mohammed Srur, known as Abu Saleh, whose fate is still unclear," the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, after the Israeli military said it was "carrying out precise strikes in Beirut," without immediately providing further details.



AFP