Kataeb Party leader demands end to war, warns: Lebanon is becoming a 'second Gaza'

Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 13:16
High views
Kataeb Party leader demands end to war, warns: Lebanon is becoming a 'second Gaza'
Kataeb Party leader demands end to war, warns: Lebanon is becoming a 'second Gaza'

Samy Gemayel, leader of the Kataeb Party, called on Hezbollah to end its support operations for Gaza and to surrender its weapons to the Lebanese army, asserting that it is time to align with the Lebanese people.

In a press conference, Gemayel emphasized that no party should have the power to drag the country into war or divert Israeli attacks from Gaza to Lebanon.

He demanded an end to the war, stating that while defending Palestinian rights is important, it should not come at the expense of Lebanese lives. 

He added that no country should endure the situation Lebanon is facing. Gemayel also reiterated his call for Parliament to convene so Lebanon can regain control and elect a new president.

He said, "Our pain is immense, and we are experiencing the most difficult period in Lebanon's history. Our country is gradually becoming a second Gaza."
 

UN Secretary-General warns ‘hell is breaking loose in Lebanon’ as conflict escalates
PM Mikati at UN Security Council: Time to reject violence and uphold Lebanon's sovereignty
