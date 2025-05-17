Erdogan sees end in sight for US sanctions on Turkish defense sector

17-05-2025 | 08:04
Erdogan sees end in sight for US sanctions on Turkish defense sector
Erdogan sees end in sight for US sanctions on Turkish defense sector

Turkey has seen an easing of U.S. sanctions on its defense sector since Donald Trump became president with steps towards ending the measure advancing quickly, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

"We can easily say that there is a softening in CAATSA," he told reporters while returning from a European summit, referring to US sanctions legislation.

He said there had been "more constructive" communication with the Trump administration and he believed Turkey "will overcome the CAATSA process much faster."



AFP
 

