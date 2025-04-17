Ukraine, US make 'substantial progress' on minerals deal, Kyiv says

Ukraine and the United States have made "substantial progress" in their talks on a minerals deal and will sign a memorandum shortly, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday.



U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking a bilateral minerals deal as part of his push to end Ukraine's war against the Russian invasion. Trump also sees it as a way to recover billions of dollars the U.S. has spent on military assistance to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Ukraine would not recognize past U.S. military aid as loans.



"Our technical teams have worked very thoroughly on the agreement, and there is significant progress. Our legal staff has adjusted several items within the draft agreement," Svyrydenko said in a social media post on X.



Reuters