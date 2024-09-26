Lebanon counts 70,100 displaced, 565 shelters open amid ongoing Israeli attacks: Key details from ministers

2024-09-26 | 15:30
Lebanon counts 70,100 displaced, 565 shelters open amid ongoing Israeli attacks: Key details from ministers
2min
Lebanon counts 70,100 displaced, 565 shelters open amid ongoing Israeli attacks: Key details from ministers

As intense Israeli attacks continue for the fourth consecutive day, Lebanon's caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, announced that "the number of officially registered displaced citizens has reached 70,100 in 533 shelters."

During a press conference at the ministry, Mawlawi stated: "The Ministry of Interior and other concerned parties in Lebanon are working to provide for the displaced, especially the sick and those with special needs, by securing shelter for them."

He added, "The response is directed toward displaced Lebanese citizens, and there are also shelters in the Bekaa region designated for Syrian refugees."

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the National Disaster and Crisis Response Committee, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, released a new report Thursday evening detailing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The report stated that approximately 115 attacks were recorded across various regions of Lebanon on Thursday, resulting in 60 deaths and 81 injuries, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Public Health.

The number of shelters in public facilities has risen to 565, including public schools, educational complexes, vocational institutes, agricultural centers, and other facilities across different governorates.

The report added that many displaced individuals have also relocated to homes in other areas, stayed with relatives, rented homes, moved into hotels, or found refuge in public or private spaces.

In addition, thousands have traveled abroad or crossed into Syria, with the actual number of displaced likely far exceeding the officially recorded figure.

In the past two days, the Lebanese General Security recorded the crossing of 15,600 Syrian citizens and 16,130 Lebanese citizens into Syrian territory, according to the report.
 

