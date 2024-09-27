Israeli army says it targeted around 220 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Thursday

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 00:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army says it targeted around 220 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says it targeted around 220 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Thursday

The Israeli army said on Thursday that its air force struck around 220 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past day.

It added that the targets included infrastructure sites, launch platforms from which projectiles were fired toward Israel, Hezbollah operatives, and weapons storage facilities in Lebanon.

The statement continued, "The Israeli army continues to work on reducing and dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure."

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Attacks

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Infrastructure

Projectiles

Weapons

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes target Nabatieh and surrounding areas, causing casualties
UK PM Starmer calls for Lebanon ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-15

Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Middle East News
02:24

Israeli army detects and intercepts missiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa Bay

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Israeli airstrike in Chebaa kills 9; rescue teams continue efforts to clear rubble

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: De-escalation and negotiation critical for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Middle East News
02:24

Israeli army detects and intercepts missiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa Bay

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Qatar says 'not aware of a direct link' between Lebanon, Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, Mohammed Srur, killed in Israeli strike; Netanyahu approves assassination operation: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Driver injured in reported car explosion in Kahaleh area; Israeli drone strike suspected

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More