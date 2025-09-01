Syrian delegation in Beirut discusses missing persons, border control, and economic cooperation

Lebanon News
01-09-2025 | 08:47
High views
Syrian delegation in Beirut discusses missing persons, border control, and economic cooperation
2min
Syrian delegation in Beirut discusses missing persons, border control, and economic cooperation

Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri on Monday received a Syrian official delegation that included former minister and Director of Arab Affairs at the Foreign Ministry Mohammad Taha al-Ahmed, former minister Mohammad Yaqoub al-Omar, head of consular affairs Mohammad Reda, and the head of the National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared.
 
Talks focused on joint issues and ways to address them in a manner that strengthens mutual trust, respect, and a genuine desire for cooperation between the two countries.
 
The discussions covered the cases of Syrian detainees and missing persons in Lebanon, Lebanese missing persons in Syria, as well as cooperation in border control and combating smuggling.
 
The meeting also addressed the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, the importance of facilitating their return, and the review and improvement of bilateral agreements. Both sides agreed to consider agreements and measures that would encourage economic cooperation.
 
It was decided to form two specialized committees to prepare draft texts for a judicial agreement and another related to borders, in preparation for an upcoming Syrian ministerial visit to Beirut in the near future.
 

Lebanon News

Syria

Delegation

Beirut

Border Control

Economy

Cooperation

Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
