Russia prepared to expand ties with Iran in all areas: Kremlin

Russia is prepared to expand cooperation with Iran in all areas, the Kremlin said on Monday.



Moscow has close relations with Tehran and condemned U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites earlier this year that were carried out with the stated aim of preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear bomb. Iran denies building a nuclear weapon.



Asked by reporters how Russia saw the development of events around Iran's nuclear program and if Moscow would deepen ties with Tehran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:



"Russia is definitely ready to expand cooperation with Iran in all areas. Iran is our partner, and our relations are developing very dynamically."



Peskov said European countries were putting "excessive pressure" on Iran in regards to negotiations over its nuclear program, adding that the situation was "very complicated."





Reuters