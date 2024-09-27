Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Ongoing diplomatic and intelligence discussions aim for de-escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

A high-ranking Arab diplomatic source informed LBCI that meetings continue on both diplomatic and intelligence levels to prevent further escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.



The source indicated that the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt are working on new frameworks to be proposed to both parties in the conflict.



Additionally, there were discussions on Thursday between Turkey's intelligence chief and Iranian officials from the Foreign Ministry and National Security, with reports suggesting a serious Iranian interest in ending the hostilities.



However, Israeli determination to prolong the conflict remains evident, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to New York is likely to increase the complexity of reaching a peaceful resolution.