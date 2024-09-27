Israeli army says to strike three south Beirut buildings 'in short while'

The Israeli military said late Friday it would strike three buildings in south Beirut "in a short while" where Hezbollah had stored weapons, and called on residents to evacuate them.



"In a short while, we will attack the weapons under these buildings. The force of the explosions as a result of the missiles which are under the buildings may cause damage to the buildings and even their collapse," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a televised briefing.





AFP