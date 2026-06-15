Israel expects new air defense orders from Europe due to Russia concerns

Israel expects more orders for air and missile defense systems from European countries soon, with at least ‌one contract expected within weeks, a senior official at Israel's defense ministry said.



Demand continues to soar as European nations perceive a greater threat from Russia and seek to bolster their air defenses, the official said, driving interest in systems designed to counter intermediate-range ballistic missiles and short-range rockets.



"There's a huge interest from Europe, from Western Europe," said Moshe Patel, the director and general manager of the Israeli Missile Defense Organization, on the sidelines of last week's Berlin airshow, declining to specify the nations involved.



Israel has sold its air defense system, Arrow, built to intercept intermediate-range ballistic missiles like Russia's Oreshnik, to Germany. It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.







Reuters