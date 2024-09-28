France says it has information confirming death of Hassan Nasrallah

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 07:23
High views
France says it has information confirming death of Hassan Nasrallah
France says it has information confirming death of Hassan Nasrallah

The French Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday that it has information confirming that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has indeed died, following Israel's announcement that it killed him in an airstrike on Friday.

Hezbollah has not yet issued any statement regarding Nasrallah's status.

The ministry said in a statement, "The information available to us indicates that Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has indeed been killed."

Reuters

