Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
New wave of airstrikes underway in Iran, reports Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
13-06-2025 | 09:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New wave of airstrikes underway in Iran, reports Yedioth Ahronoth
Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday that a new wave of airstrikes is currently underway in Iran.
Middle East News
Airstrikes
Iran
Israel
Attack
Next
Israel official claims Iran armed forces chief of staff 'likely eliminated': AFP
Netanyahu says Israel operation against Iran to 'continue as many days as it takes'
Previous
0
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
1
Lebanon News
