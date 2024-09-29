WFP launches emergency aid operation for one million in Lebanon amid escalating conflict

Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 04:35
WFP launches emergency aid operation for one million in Lebanon amid escalating conflict
0min
WFP launches emergency aid operation for one million in Lebanon amid escalating conflict

The World Food Program (WFP) has launched an emergency operation to provide food assistance to one million people affected by the recent surge in violence in Lebanon.

The Rome-based organization said it is distributing ready-to-eat food rations, bread, hot meals, and food parcels to families seeking refuge in shelters across the country.

"Further escalation of the conflict this weekend underscores the need for an urgent humanitarian response," the WFP said in a statement.

“Within just a few days, our aid has reached thousands of newly displaced people,” said Matthew Hollingworth, the WFP's director in Lebanon. “As the crisis deepens, we are preparing to assist up to one million people through a combination of cash and food support.”

The WFP also called on the international community to contribute $105 million by the end of the year to support its humanitarian efforts in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

World Food Programme

WFP

Lebanon

Aid

Escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
