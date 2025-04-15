UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-04-2025 | 04:52
UN chief &#39;deeply alarmed&#39; by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply alarmed" at Sunday's strike by Israeli forces on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

"Under international humanitarian law, wounded and sick, medical personnel and medical facilities, including hospitals, must be respected and protected," the U.N. chief's spokesperson said.

He said the attack dealt "a severe blow to an already devastated healthcare system in the Strip," adding there was strong concern that medical supplies are running low as well as food and water.

Two Israeli missiles hit the major Gaza hospital on Sunday, putting the emergency department out of action and damaging other structures, medics said, in a strike that Israel said was aimed at Hamas fighters exploiting the facility.

Health officials at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital evacuated patients after a phone call from someone who identified himself as Israeli security shortly before the attack.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Chief

Antonio Guterres

Israeli

Strike

Al-Ahli

Hospital

Gaza

