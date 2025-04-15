News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-04-2025 | 04:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply alarmed" at Sunday's strike by Israeli forces on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
"Under international humanitarian law, wounded and sick, medical personnel and medical facilities, including hospitals, must be respected and protected," the U.N. chief's spokesperson said.
He said the attack dealt "a severe blow to an already devastated healthcare system in the Strip," adding there was strong concern that medical supplies are running low as well as food and water.
Two Israeli missiles hit the major Gaza hospital on Sunday, putting the emergency department out of action and damaging other structures, medics said, in a strike that Israel said was aimed at Hamas fighters exploiting the facility.
Health officials at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital evacuated patients after a phone call from someone who identified himself as Israeli security shortly before the attack.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Chief
Antonio Guterres
Israeli
Strike
Al-Ahli
Hospital
Gaza
Next
Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-07
UN envoy 'deeply alarmed' by clashes, killings in Syria
Middle East News
2025-03-07
UN envoy 'deeply alarmed' by clashes, killings in Syria
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
UN agency chief 'shocked and devastated' by staff death in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
UN agency chief 'shocked and devastated' by staff death in Gaza strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-01
Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-01
Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-13
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-13
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
2025-03-06
Syria gets new cash shipment from Russia in sign of warming ties
Middle East News
2025-03-06
Syria gets new cash shipment from Russia in sign of warming ties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:38
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
Lebanon News
11:38
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
2
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
3
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
4
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon eyes financial trust boost at IMF, World Bank spring meetings
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon eyes financial trust boost at IMF, World Bank spring meetings
6
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanon-Syria talks tackle key bilateral issues, including refugees and missing persons: The details
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanon-Syria talks tackle key bilateral issues, including refugees and missing persons: The details
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
8
Lebanon News
09:05
Finance Minister Jaber says unified vision and key appointments to drive upcoming reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:05
Finance Minister Jaber says unified vision and key appointments to drive upcoming reforms in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More