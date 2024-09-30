News
Bahrain's King says important to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 07:54
Bahrain's King says important to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Monday it was important to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty and to intensify efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.
Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet, has close U.S. relations are a vital bulwark against Iran, a vast Muslim Shi'ite nation across the Gulf that Manama has long blamed for stirring up its own majority Shi'ite population against Bahrain's Sunni monarchy.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Bahrain
King
Lebanon
Sovereignty
Next
Lebanese soldier killed after sustaining injuries due to Israeli drone strike in Wazzani, South Lebanon
Israeli Defense Minister says Nasrallah killing not 'final' step
Previous
