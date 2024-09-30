Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Monday it was important to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty and to intensify efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.



Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet, has close U.S. relations are a vital bulwark against Iran, a vast Muslim Shi'ite nation across the Gulf that Manama has long blamed for stirring up its own majority Shi'ite population against Bahrain's Sunni monarchy.





Reuters