China's Xi offers to aid Nepal rescue: State media

World News
28-08-2026 | 04:39
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China&#39;s Xi offers to aid Nepal rescue: State media
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China's Xi offers to aid Nepal rescue: State media

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered Beijing's help in Nepal's rescue operations on Friday, state media said, after deadly flooding at their shared border.

"China is willing to actively assist Nepal in its rescue efforts and provide support and aid to the best of its ability," Xi said in a condolence message to Nepal's president, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

AFP

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