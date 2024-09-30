Islamic Group denies rumors of Hezbollah weapons at its center in Chehime

The Islamic Group in Mount Lebanon has denied reports circulating on social media about Hezbollah storing weapons and missiles at its center in Chehime.



The group described the reports as false and malicious, accusing certain hostile parties of attempting to incite against them and their community.



The group emphasized that these rumors come at a sensitive time for the country, as Israeli aggression continues to affect towns and villages across Lebanon, causing widespread destruction.



The group stated that it is "entrusting this matter to the Lebanese security forces" and called for action against "those behind these malicious rumors, which only serve the 'Israeli enemy' and threaten our region and our people."