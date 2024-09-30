Social Affairs Minister Hajjar's office announces cash assistance transferred to 9,950 Lebanese families

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Social Affairs Minister Hajjar&#39;s office announces cash assistance transferred to 9,950 Lebanese families
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Social Affairs Minister Hajjar's office announces cash assistance transferred to 9,950 Lebanese families

The media office of Lebanon's caretaker Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, announced in a statement that following the announcement of exceptional two-month assistance for families benefiting from The National Poverty Targeting Program in the seven southern districts, funded by the World Food Program (WFP), cash assistance was transferred on Monday to 9,950 Lebanese families.

The statement added: "For inquiries and complaints, please contact the Social Affairs Ministry's call center at 1714, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Social Affairs

Minister

WFP

Poor Families

Assistance

LBCI Next
What countries pledged aid to Lebanon?
Islamic Group denies rumors of Hezbollah weapons at its center in Chehime
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Social Affairs Minister Hajjar announces $3 million cash aid for Lebanon's poorest families

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant: Next phase of war will begin soon in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant: Next phase of war will begin soon in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

French FM backs Lebanon's leaders on ceasefire, urges Israel to halt ground invasion

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Israel informs Washington of plans for limited ground operation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah launches rocket barrages on northern Israeli settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:49

Israeli army says it intercepted drone crossing maritime border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by 82 airstrikes over weekend

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli airstrikes target Chiyah area in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More