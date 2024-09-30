The media office of Lebanon's caretaker Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, announced in a statement that following the announcement of exceptional two-month assistance for families benefiting from The National Poverty Targeting Program in the seven southern districts, funded by the World Food Program (WFP), cash assistance was transferred on Monday to 9,950 Lebanese families.



The statement added: "For inquiries and complaints, please contact the Social Affairs Ministry's call center at 1714, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m."