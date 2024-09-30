Hezbollah reports 'direct hits' on Israeli forces amid ongoing tensions

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 17:33
High views
Hezbollah reports 'direct hits' on Israeli forces amid ongoing tensions

Hezbollah said it "targeted" Israeli troops carrying out "movements" in orchards near the Lebanese border, with an AFP source close to the group saying the soldiers were "right on the border."

The group also said it targeted Israeli soldiers' movements in the orchards opposite Odaisseh and Kfarkila.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Israel

Ambassador Dandan: UAE reaffirms depth of its relations with Lebanon and its people
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
