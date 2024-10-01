News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border
Hezbollah announced Tuesday that it had targeted Israeli troop movements at the Metula site after Israel declared the start of a "limited" cross-border ground operation.
The group struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers using artillery shells, achieving direct hits.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Metula
Lebanon
War
Troops
Israel
Next
Lebanese Army confirms repositioning of southern forces as Israeli attacks escalate
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12
Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12
Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:09
Swiss Air extends suspension of flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv
Lebanon News
04:09
Swiss Air extends suspension of flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv
0
Lebanon News
04:04
LBCI reports: Security sources confirm no Israeli ground incursions amid airstrikes in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:04
LBCI reports: Security sources confirm no Israeli ground incursions amid airstrikes in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:44
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
Lebanon News
03:44
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
0
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese Army confirms repositioning of southern forces as Israeli attacks escalate
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese Army confirms repositioning of southern forces as Israeli attacks escalate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
22:45
Pentagon: Austin reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli Defense Minister
Middle East News
22:45
Pentagon: Austin reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli Defense Minister
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
UN: 'Tens of thousands' have fled Israeli strikes in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
UN: 'Tens of thousands' have fled Israeli strikes in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-18
Blinken to arrive in Middle East as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-18
Blinken to arrive in Middle East as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
2
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
3
Middle East News
06:22
Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel
Middle East News
06:22
Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel
4
Lebanon News
06:01
Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River
Lebanon News
06:01
Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
6
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
7
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More