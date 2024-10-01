Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border

Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 02:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border

Hezbollah announced Tuesday that it had targeted Israeli troop movements at the Metula site after Israel declared the start of a "limited" cross-border ground operation.

The group struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers using artillery shells, achieving direct hits.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Metula

Lebanon

War

Troops

Israel

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army confirms repositioning of southern forces as Israeli attacks escalate
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-22

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Swiss Air extends suspension of flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

LBCI reports: Security sources confirm no Israeli ground incursions amid airstrikes in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese Army confirms repositioning of southern forces as Israeli attacks escalate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
22:45

Pentagon: Austin reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

UN: 'Tens of thousands' have fled Israeli strikes in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-18

Blinken to arrive in Middle East as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:05

Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More