Social Affairs Minister: 42 shelters still available as displaced top 83,000
Lebanon News
04-03-2026 | 11:54
Social Affairs Minister: 42 shelters still available as displaced top 83,000
Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayyed announced that there is still capacity available in 42 shelters, urging citizens to head to Mount Lebanon, the North, and Akkar.
She indicated that an electronic link will be distributed to all displaced individuals staying in homes and shelters to register, with the aim of accurately assessing their numbers and facilitating communication to provide assistance.
Sayyed noted that the number of open shelters has reached 399, with 83,847 displaced persons registered in these centers, representing 18,033 families.
She also announced that 20 people were killed today as a result of Israeli attacks.
