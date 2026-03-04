Social Affairs Minister: 42 shelters still available as displaced top 83,000

Lebanon News
04-03-2026 | 11:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Social Affairs Minister: 42 shelters still available as displaced top 83,000
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Social Affairs Minister: 42 shelters still available as displaced top 83,000

Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayyed announced that there is still capacity available in 42 shelters, urging citizens to head to Mount Lebanon, the North, and Akkar.

She indicated that an electronic link will be distributed to all displaced individuals staying in homes and shelters to register, with the aim of accurately assessing their numbers and facilitating communication to provide assistance.

Sayyed noted that the number of open shelters has reached 399, with 83,847 displaced persons registered in these centers, representing 18,033 families.

She also announced that 20 people were killed today as a result of Israeli attacks.

Lebanon News

Affairs

Minister:

shelters

still

available

displaced

83,000

LBCI Next
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 72 people since Monday: Lebanese health ministry
PM Salam calls for solidarity with displaced, pledges efforts to end war and protect Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-08

Lebanon’s social affairs minister expresses solidarity after Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-09

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

At least 30,000 displaced people in shelters in Lebanon: UNHCR

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Lebanon’s Health Minister announces hotline 1787 for displaced, begins medication distribution plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:15

Israel issues evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Airstrikes hit Nabatieh, warning strike over Beirut suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

MEA updates flight schedule due to widespread airspace closures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-03

Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-01

Lebanon and France postpone Paris conference on support for Lebanese forces

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Israeli incursions reported in south Lebanon as army arrests 25: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israeli army releases first images and video from positions in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel moves to expand south Lebanon incursion, eyes broader buffer zone

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More