Turkey urges Israel to pull troops from Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 05:34
High views
Turkey urges Israel to pull troops from Lebanon
0min
Turkey urges Israel to pull troops from Lebanon

Turkey on Tuesday condemned Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon as an "unlawful invasion attempt" and called for the withdrawal of its troops.

"This attack must end as soon as possible, and Israeli soldiers must withdraw from Lebanese territory," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

AFP

