Parliament Speaker Berri calls on UN to establish air bridge for relief supplies

Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 07:19
High views
Parliament Speaker Berri calls on UN to establish air bridge for relief supplies
2min
Parliament Speaker Berri calls on UN to establish air bridge for relief supplies

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri urged the ministries and the Higher Relief Commission to take immediate action using their available resources to provide all essentials for a dignified life for the displaced, including shelter, social services, and medical care, especially with winter approaching.

He also expressed gratitude to the Arab countries and friendly nations that have promptly sent assistance, calling on the United Nations to establish an air bridge to deliver relief supplies and break the air blockade imposed by Israel on Lebanon.

Berri extended "a salute of thanks and appreciation to the Lebanese people, all the Lebanese, as well as to the political, religious, and civil society groups across various regions, for their initiative to host our displaced people from the south, Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut, who have been unjustly forced out of their homes by the Israeli aggression and its destructive machinery."

Berri acknowledged the displaced people's "patience in the face of their immense suffering and sacrifices," urging them to "avoid any violations of private property under any circumstances."

He called on the International and Lebanese Red Cross to fulfill their "duties to deliver food and medical supplies to the Lebanese in the south."

