Saudi warns Iran to reach nuclear deal with Trump or risk Israeli strike

Middle East News
30-05-2025 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi warns Iran to reach nuclear deal with Trump or risk Israeli strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Saudi warns Iran to reach nuclear deal with Trump or risk Israeli strike

Saudi Arabia's defense minister delivered a blunt message to Iranian officials in Tehran last month: take President Donald Trump's offer to negotiate a nuclear agreement seriously because it presents a way to avoid the risk of war with Israel.

Alarmed at the prospect of further instability in the region, Saudi Arabia's 89-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz dispatched his son, Prince Khalid bin Salman, with a warning intended for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to two Gulf sources close to government circles and two Iranian officials.
 
Present at the closed-door meeting in Tehran, which took place on April 17 in the presidential compound, were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the sources said.

While the media covered the 37-year-old prince's visit, the content of King Salman's covert message has not been previously reported.

Prince Khalid, who was Saudi ambassador to Washington during Trump's first term, warned Iranian officials that the U.S. leader has little patience for drawn-out negotiations, according to the four sources.

Trump had unexpectedly announced just over a week earlier that direct talks were taking place with Tehran, aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. He did so in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had traveled to Washington hoping instead to win support for attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

In Tehran, Prince Khalid told the group of senior Iranian officials that Trump's team would want to reach a deal quickly, and the window for diplomacy would close fast, according to the four sources.

The Saudi minister said it would be better to reach a deal with the U.S. than face the possibility of an Israeli attack if the talks broke down, according to the two Gulf sources.

He argued that the region, already riven by recent conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, could not withstand a further escalation in tensions, according to the two Gulf sources and one senior foreign diplomat familiar with the discussions.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia and Iran did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Nuclear Deal

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Netanyahu 'successfully underwent routine colonoscopy' Friday: PM office
Israel says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid warning
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-16

Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'

LBCI
World News
2025-04-10

Trump reiterates threat to use military force if Iran does not agree to nuclear deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-19

Iran warns nuclear talks with US will fail If Washington demands total halt to enrichment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16

Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Syrian Telecom Minister tells LBCI: No privatization, “SilkLink” project to connect Asia and Europe through Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

Netanyahu 'successfully underwent routine colonoscopy' Friday: PM office

LBCI
Middle East News
14:35

Israel says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid warning

LBCI
Middle East News
14:08

Syria signs $7 billion power deal with Qatar's UCC Holding-led consortium

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-19

In war-scarred Aalma El Chaeb, Easter marks a return to resilience

LBCI
World News
2025-05-10

India-Pakistan truce 'first important step': Germany

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-20

Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting 'individual Israeli ministers'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:00

Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Lebanon to hold first official negotiation meeting with IMF delegation on Friday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More