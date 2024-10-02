Lebanon's PM Mikati: Lebanese unity is crucial in response to ongoing Israeli aggression

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 11:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM Mikati: Lebanese unity is crucial in response to ongoing Israeli aggression
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's PM Mikati: Lebanese unity is crucial in response to ongoing Israeli aggression

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in a briefing from Ain al-Tineh, emphasized the importance of Lebanese unity in confronting Israeli aggression.

"We call on the international community to shoulder its moral responsibilities, especially in light of Israel's insistence on prolonging the aggression," he said.

Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the statement issued during meetings at the United Nations General Assembly by the United States, France, the European Union, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Italy.

His remarks followed a meeting between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Mikati, and Walid Jumblatt, the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party.

"We hope this meeting will be the first step toward bringing together all the major forces and components of our national fabric in this mission, building on the positive momentum created by Speaker Berri's communications with the parliamentary blocs to accomplish the presidential election," Mikati said.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Israel

Aggression

LBCI Next
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel, calls for Lebanon's sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Lebanon's UN envoy decries Israeli aggression: 'No more limited operations'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Focus should be on issues that deter Israel's aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Assassination fallout: How Nasrallah's death is shaping Lebanon's political landscape

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More