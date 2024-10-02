News
Lebanon's PM Mikati: Lebanese unity is crucial in response to ongoing Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 11:49
Lebanon's PM Mikati: Lebanese unity is crucial in response to ongoing Israeli aggression
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in a briefing from Ain al-Tineh, emphasized the importance of Lebanese unity in confronting Israeli aggression.
"We call on the international community to shoulder its moral responsibilities, especially in light of Israel's insistence on prolonging the aggression," he said.
Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the statement issued during meetings at the United Nations General Assembly by the United States, France, the European Union, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Italy.
His remarks followed a meeting between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Mikati, and Walid Jumblatt, the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party.
"We hope this meeting will be the first step toward bringing together all the major forces and components of our national fabric in this mission, building on the positive momentum created by Speaker Berri's communications with the parliamentary blocs to accomplish the presidential election," Mikati said.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Israel
Aggression
0
Lebanon News
19:05
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:05
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
0
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
0
Lebanon News
17:23
Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:23
Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports
0
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Assassination fallout: How Nasrallah's death is shaping Lebanon's political landscape
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Assassination fallout: How Nasrallah's death is shaping Lebanon's political landscape
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
2
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
5
Lebanon News
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
7
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
8
Lebanon News
00:25
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
Lebanon News
00:25
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
