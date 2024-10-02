Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in a briefing from Ain al-Tineh, emphasized the importance of Lebanese unity in confronting Israeli aggression.



"We call on the international community to shoulder its moral responsibilities, especially in light of Israel's insistence on prolonging the aggression," he said.



Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the statement issued during meetings at the United Nations General Assembly by the United States, France, the European Union, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Italy.



His remarks followed a meeting between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Mikati, and Walid Jumblatt, the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party.



"We hope this meeting will be the first step toward bringing together all the major forces and components of our national fabric in this mission, building on the positive momentum created by Speaker Berri's communications with the parliamentary blocs to accomplish the presidential election," Mikati said.