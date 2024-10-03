Lebanon's caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Sleem emphasized that the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon underscores a persistent pattern of violence, destruction, and disregard for international and humanitarian laws.



Following a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain El Tineh, Sleem stated that the current situation necessitates national unity, cohesion, and support for military and security forces, urging citizens to cooperate with them in their national duties.



"We have complete confidence in our army; its history reflects its national sacrifices and achievements," he noted, highlighting the Lebanese Armed Forces' proven competence and capability throughout its history.



Sleem also mentioned that the Lebanese state has agreed to a ceasefire, emphasizing the need for the international community to persuade the enemy to comply.